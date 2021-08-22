.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, prayed for a peaceful reign for the 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, felicitated with the newly coronated Olu, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III on his successful coronation.

The Speaker in the statement said; “I wish to congratulate the newly crowned 21st Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111. It is my sincere prayer that the reign of the new Olu will bring the needed peace and development to his people.

“May the reign of the new Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111 usher in prosperity and peaceful co-existence of all the ethnic groups in Warri and environs.

“I pray God to give the new Olu of Warri Kingdom the wisdom of King Solomon to pilot over the affairs of his subjects. Long reign the King”.

Vanguard News Nigeria