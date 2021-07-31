



The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Anambra State on protocol matters Barr Nonso Henry Nwaebili has expressed displeasure over the composition All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA campaign committee in Ogbaru Local Government Area, noting that the National Chairman of Party Chief Victor Ike Oye and the Leadership of the Party must swiftly rectify and do the needful in the interest of the Party.

Nwaebili said that the party leadership should encourage all-inclusiveness in decision making.

“At a time like this when our great party APGA is under judicial, electoral, spiritual and physical attack one will expect that we will promote transparency so as to manage the already aggravated dichotomy in the Party.

He commended Governor Willie Obiano for Maintaining a fatherly role and delivering dividends of democracy to Ndi Anambra especially for delivering the best Airport in West Africa within the stipulated timeframe as promised.