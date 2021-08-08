By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, Chukwuma Umeoji, have felicitated with the state governor, Willie Obiano, on his 66th birthday.

Umeoji notes with delight that Obiano’s birthday coincided with the day the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) formally lifted the ban of campaigns in the state ahead of the election.

He expressed confidence that the coincidence is a positive sign that he and his running mate, Lillian Orogbu, will win the governorship election for APGA.

Umeoji notes that Obiano has, in about eight years of his two-term administration executed numerous laudable projects in the state.

He promised to sustain and consolidate on the governor’s good works while new ideas will also be introduced by his administration.

Umeoji wished the governor many more years of his service to God and humanity.