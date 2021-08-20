Olayinka Latona

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries,TLCCRM, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has enjoined Christians to obey God’s commandments and show love in order to attract God’s blessings and grace.

Pastor Muoka gave the admonition at the just concluded two-day crusade themed “God Has Sworn To Bless You” held at the Chosen Revival Ground, ljesha, Lagos.

According to Muoka,Christians should endeavour to be practical and responsible with obedience to the word of God and leading of the Holy Spirit, which is key to experiencing desired flourishing in Christ. He further emphasised flourishing in Christ as divine provisional needs to live a successful life.

In his words: ” God demanded obedience and true repentance so that he can bless us with the blessings of Abraham. But, as many as will listen to the Word of God, repent of their sins and accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour will be blessed here in this world and granted eternal life in heaven.”

“Our father in heaven has sworn to bless us and He cannot lie. God cannot lie, His words are true. His blessings maketh rich and adds no sorrow. God will bless those who obey Him.

The cleric also explained that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God and admonished participants to amend their ways and reconcile with God before it is too late.

On the present challenges facing Nigeria and the world, Muoka said it was important Christians kept interceding, as he assured hope for a positive turnaround.

According to him, God will heal the world, I want to announce that there will be showers of blessings. All these socio-economic problems will be over as we stand in the gap as the people anointed by God. Let us humble ourselves and repent from our sins. As we make up our mind to do right, God will bless us mightily.

The crusade recorded harvest of testimonies as cases that deferred medical solution were instantly healed.