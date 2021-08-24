Obaseki eulogises late Captain Hosa Okunbo, celebrates life of selfless service

Governor Godwin Obaseki fills condolence register for late Captain Hosa Okunbo

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has described late Captain Idahosa Okunbo as an icon of selfless service, noting that his death was a great loss to the state and country.

The governor said this when he paid a condolence visit to the Okunbo family in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Obaseki was accompanied by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq. and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha, among other top government functionaries.

According to him, “Today, I came to pay a condolence visit in the company of the Secretary to Edo State Government and my Chief of Staff, to tell you that we, your brothers in Government and the people of Edo State share in your loss.

“This is because of the passing of my brother, Captain Idahosa Okunbo is not just a loss to the Okunbo family, it is a bigger loss to the Benin and Edo family, as well as Nigeria.

“So much has been said about him in the cause of his life, but he lived several lifetimes in those 60 years. We are here to let you know that his death is a great loss to us all. We must learn from his life, particularly his life of generosity.”

“Captain was generous to a fault. Yes, some people may have taken advantage of it, but it is a good virtue and I am sure that if he came back again, he would be as generous as he was in his lifetime. Our message to you is, let us remember our brother for his good deeds, energy, spirit of enterprise, kindness and generosity.

In his response, the immediate younger brother to late Capt Hosa Okunbo, Kingsley, on behalf of the family, thanked the governor for the visit.

He noted: “For those of us that listened to him during his speech, you will notice that he didn’t call Captain his friend; he said ‘my brother’ and we, the Okunbo family know that he is our brother. We are very comforted by the kind words you have said about our brother.

“I want to thank you again, Mr Governor for this visit. May the good Lord continue to bless you and give your wisdom to govern this state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria