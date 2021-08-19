Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday expressed optimism that Nigeria would still attain greater heights and occupy an enviable position in the comity of nations.

Obasanjo said this in Abeokuta while addressing newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The elder statesman who described the meeting as unscheduled, stated that his doors would remain open to all and sundry by virtue of the position he occupied in the nation.

Obasanjo said his heart was gladdened because the discussion between the duo centred on development of Nigeria and not on party politics.

“One thing that Secondus told me that is sweet music in my ears is that although he was here as PDP Chairman, but that he had come to discuss the Nigeria situation,” he said.

Obasanjo who expressed concern about the situation of the country said the country’s development should be of paramount importance to anyone who loves the nation.

“Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be and may even degenerate if the right things are not done.

“Although the situation may be bad, but it is not hopeless and not irredeemable.

“I am an incurable believer as far as Nigeria’s destiny is concerned.

“All we need to do is to join hands together to build a common front and forge ahead

” I am sure Nigeria will still be better and be great,” he said.

The elder statesman also emphasised on the need to enlist international supports and tap from their wealth of experience.

Obasanjo urged Secondus to ensure that his love for Nigeria was not sacrificed on the altar of partisan politics.

“Where it is necessary to wear the party cap, wear it; but where you need to wear the Nigerian leadership cap, please wear it,” he said.

Responding, Secondus described Obasanjo as a global citizen who is vast on issues relating to nation-building.

The PDP National Chairman confirmed that his discussion with Obasanjo was centred on Nigeria adding that, “we need the advice of elders to move the nation forward”.

He added that politicians could only practise politics conveniently in a peaceful environment.

“I am happy about this visit because our elder statesman has rekindled our hope in Nigeria and we are going out with a renewed hope about Nigeria” he said. (NAN)

