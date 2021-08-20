Olayinka Latona

Eminent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye; Supreme Head of the Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church – Prophet Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao and others will gather on 5th of September in Lagos Island for the grand opening and dedication of The Love of Christ Generation Church Cherubim and Seraphim.

The entire building which boasts of modern designs and state-of-the-art facilities has an auditorium with 7000 seating capacity as well as a gallery that can contain 3000 adults. It also has two separate lifts, central air condition, as well as an in-built conveyor system.

Addressing journalists ahead of the event, the General Overseer of the church, Reverend Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi said the edifice is a testimony of God’s awesomeness adding that God can use anyone to achieve His purpose on earth.

In her words: “We want to showcase this to the whole wide world and tell them that God Himself in His awesomeness can raise anybody either male, female, Cherubim & Seraphim, Pentecostal, He can raise any church to showcase His glory.

“The Love of Christ Generation Church, Cherubim and Seraphim, on the 5 of September, 2021, we shall be opening the doors of our great church located at Landmark road in Victoria Island. The church will be open to the public for worship. On that same day, we will have guests from all over the world, including our associates will be coming to celebrate the goodness of the Lord, the creature of the universal who are are His handwork.

Continuing “I believe by the grace of Almighty God, that day will be glorious because God Himself is with us on this mission and He is the one who made it easy for us. Cappa and D’Alberto started the project in 2017 and the Lord is with us during and after the construction.

“It Is a little bit tasksome four years of out life but we thank God they the hand of our Zerubabel that started the work is perfecting it, we are very grateful to the Almighty firb this wonderful grace and enablement.”

The cleric-cum-philanthropist also revealed that the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some notable ministers of God had visited and inspected the state-of-the-art church auditorium.

The magnificent House of worship located at Water Corporation Drive, was built to International standards by the famous Italian construction giant Cappa and D’Alberto.

Dignitaries expected at the event include, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ooni of Ife, Oba Elegushi and Oba Oniru, the leader and founder of El-Buba Outreach Ministries International EBOMI, Prophet Isa El-Buba, Pastor Funke Adejumo among others.