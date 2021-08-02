Fashion industry in Nigeria has been identified as one of the industries that can generate huge employment opportunities and be a major export earner in country. Having noted the importance of this industry in scaling the economy, an eCommerce firm with emphasis on fashion equipment and sewing machine known as OA NIGERIA LIMITED is partnering with Mykmary Fashion Show 2021 as one of the key sponsors.

Bringing its expertise to bare, OA NIGERIA LIMITED has been adding value in the Nigerian fashion ecosystem through the supply of robust tools, training and partnership. Speaking about the partnership, Olarewaju Amosa said “we have been in the fashion space for years, adding value, training and giving support services. This partnership is bringing our expertise which we have garnered over the years to the forefront. The Nigerian fashion designer needs guidance, support and encouragement and that is why we are coming into the scene”.

It is no brainer that fashion is a huge business around it centers entertainment and other ancillary businesses. We can’t afford to watch the industry crumble. We will be providing tools, equipment and funding where there is need. Also, our intervention will be noted during the show. We believe that this would be a change of narrative to the budding designers and a great headstart for them”, Amosa added.

Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards is powered by Mykmary Fashion House. A contemporary fashion brand that is aimed to bridge the gap between Nigerian fashion brands and the international market. Mykmary fashion show & awards attract several visitors from within and outside Lagos including investors, sales agents, manufacturers, business representatives, potential customers and those seeking joint-venture partnerships in the fashion industry. To register www.mykmary.com

Olanrewaju Amosa Nigeria Limited popularly known as OA NIGERIA LTD was established to aid the Nigerian Fashion and Tailoring sector in terms of sewing and designing equipment. Also to market and distribute Sewing Machine equipment such as Industrial Overlocking sewing machine, Lockstitch or Straight sewing machine, Embroidery/Monogramming sewing machine, Interlock sewing machine, Household and Special Machine Sewing equipment to direct end users and also to fashion house and factories. Our mission is to bridge the gap in the Sewing Machine equipment sourcing and supplies.

The Event Details for Mykmary Fashion Show & Awards 2021 is Bespoke Event Centre, Chisco Bus stop, Lekki, Lagos to hold on 28th August, 2021, 5pm.