By Fortune Eromosele

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has disclosed that it is set to sponsor Nigerian U-17 youth teams to Europe to make them have a bearing in football.

The President of the Nigerian Youth Congress, Blessing A. Akinlosotu ably represented by the Publicity Secretary, Prince Engr. Victor Alobari and Special Adviser on Sports/Deputy Director of Sports and Social Development, Engr. Kpoje Chukwudi, made this known during a recap of the National Grassroot Football Tournament in Sapele Technical College, Delta State.

The Tournament which was hosted by the Delta State Grassroot Football Coaches Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Social Development of the Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, gave the Nigerian youths credible benchmarks of succeeding in football.

At the grand finale, Engr. Victor Alobari while giving

medals to the Winners, which saw First Runner Up and Second Runner Up of the match U-13 category, Amarachi Okwara of Great Stars, Man of the match U-15 category Uchenna Obilonu of Great Avengers and Man of the match U-17 category, Israel Ayuma of Lord Mark FC, urged state governments to support Nigerian Youths to curb social vices and as well help send Nigerian coaches abroad for further training.

He called on State Governors and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to support the good work of the National Grass-root Coaches Association. He noted that soccer is a multi-billion Pound industry, saying that it is wise to tap into the industry by sending these coaches overseas for training.

While charging the youths, he said, “we shouldn’t participate in the things that would destroy our nation because we are the next generation of leaders. If we keep on vandialising and we keep on destroying public infrastructures, who then do we handover a dead economy to?” He asked recapping.

In his remarks, Mr. Kingsley Awaritoma, National Coordinator/Interim President NGFCA thanked the teams that made it to the tournament pointing out that they gave their best and admonished them to continue believing in Nigeria and the Nigerian government.

“Over one thousand players participated in the tournament, and football Agents came from Italy to also scout for players”, he said.