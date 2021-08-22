Nuno Espirito Santo made a winning return to the Molineux, with Tottenham edging Wolves in a close 1-0 encounter.

Wantaway striker Harry Kane made his Spurs return as Dele Alli’s first Premier League goal since March 2020 secured a 1-0 win Wolves.

Kane, a target for Manchester City, did not feature in Spurs’ opening day defeat of the champions or their loss to Pacos de Ferreira in midweek, though the England captain came on as a 72nd-minute substitute at Molineux.

Wolves’ bright start was swiftly punctured – Jose Sa colliding with Alli, who stepped up to slot home the resulting spot-kick.

Making his first Premier League appearance at Molineux since November 2020, Raul Jimenez went close to equalising before the half-hour mark, his first-time effort skimming over, before Alli was inches away from tucking in Steven Bergwijn’s cross.

Nelson Semedo – who had earlier had a hopeful penalty appeal dismissed – tried his luck from range as Wolves started the second half with intent, the full-back’s venomous strike whistling wide.

Spurs could have been 2-0 up soon after, Son Heung-min having raced clear, but Maximilian Kilman got across to block the forward’s path.

Traore should have made Spurs pay as he went through one-on-one with Hugo Lloris, only to send his finish straight at the goalkeeper.

Kane’s introduction drew chants of appreciation from the Spurs fans, though he showed rare profligacy when put through by Bergwijn – Sa making a smart double stop to keep Wolves in it, yet the goalkeeper’s efforts were not enough to inspire a comeback.

Vanguard News Nigeria