By Ikechukwu Odu



Academic, social, and commercial activities remain paralyzed in the six local government areas in Nsukka cultural zone despite the suspension of the Monday sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB.

Vanguard monitored the situation and observed that markets, banks, and other social activities were brought to a halt by the residents in compliance with the already suspended order.

The opinion poll conducted by Vanguard also revealed that most of the residents are already fed up with the marginalization of the people of South East Zone by the present and past administrations in Nigeria and called on the Federal Government to unconditionally release the leader of the IPoB, Nnamdi Kanu from the detention room of DSS as a condition to stop the sit-at-home observation.

While arguing that “those already on ground do not fear a fall,” the residents asked the Federal Government to stop treating the people of the zone as second class citizens in their own country, adding that what they have already lost by bad treatment meted on the people cannot be compared to the economic losses which may be incurred sitting at home on Mondays.

