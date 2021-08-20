By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Lagos State Command, on Friday, smashed an oil vandalism syndicate when they were intercepted in Baruwa, Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos, Okoro Eweka, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen said the suspected vandals were smashed in collaboration with Nigerian Navy, in possession of

four trucks, laden with Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, popularly called petrol in Baruwa area.

According to Eweka, “The suspected vandals were caught in the act in the early hours of Friday. They loaded one of the four trucks with products and escaped from the scene.”

NSCDC boss, however, warned vandals to ster clear Lagos as the corps has been repositioned for better performance to protect government physical infrastructures.

Eweka explained: “These vehicles are purported vandalised vehicles used to vandalise the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) trucks on the right of way.

“They were caught at exactly 2:00 am this morning by our eagle-eyed officers in conjunction with the Navy while on patrol,” he said.

“They were caught in the act of vandalisation. One of the trucks is fully loaded, the other three are empty. Upon sighting our men, of Anti- Vandal Unit, they all fled and escaped.”

He however, assured that the fleeing suspects would be apprehended and prosecuted in due course.

Eweka reiterated the commitment of the NSCDC in fighting insecurity, noting that its Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi is determined to protect all critical government infrastructures.