The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has dismissed a viral video purporting that gunmen attacked its operatives at Umueri, Anambra East Local Government Area on Monday.

The video alleged the targeting of NSCDC personnel and the burning of their operational vehicle.

In a statement issued on Monday by the NSCDC Anambra Command, the organisation said there was no truth in the viral video.

The statement was signed by Mr Edwin Okadigbo, a Deputy Superintendent of Corps and Command Public Relations Officer.

It said the video was being circulated by crisis merchants and mischief-makers, noting that Anambra was peaceful and calm.

“The attention of the NSCDC, Anambra State Command has been drawn to a video in circulation in the social media insinuating that Civil Defence officers and vehicle were attacked on Aug. 30 at Nenyi Umueri.

“We wish to state that there is no iota of truth in the video in circulation. All NSCDC facilities in Anambra State are safe.

“In addition, all operational vehicles in the state deployed for assignments are without any untoward incident today.

“This is purely the handwork of crisis merchants and mischief-makers who want to create panic and fear in the minds of Anambra people and residents alike.

“The Command, with other sister security agencies, are working in synergy to ensure that security situation in Anambra is intact,’’ Okadigbo stated.

He added that the NSCDC appreciated the collaboration and support of the people for its activities.

He appealed that information about the NSCDC should be confirmed before being circulated to avoid misleading the public.