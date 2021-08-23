By Godwin Oritse

IN a bid to bring about efficient port operations, the acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, has sought the support and cooperation of stakeholders to end the incessant cases of attacks on vessels, barge operators and other port facilities around the waterfronts and channels.

He disclosed this during a meeting with the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, of Police in charge of Maritime, Mr. John Ogbonnaya, and other stakeholders in the sector.

Besides, the agency has also charged the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, on the need to clear all encumbrances and bottlenecks that impede free flow of traffic on all port corridors with a view to ensuring efficient and effective handling of cargo in and out of the nation’s seaports.

Speaking at the meeting Bello-Koko said that there was urgent need for the Maritime Police and other security agencies to assist the Authority in addressing the rising cases of attacks on vessels, barge operators and other port facilities especially around the waterfronts and the channel areas.

He also sought the support of the AIG in helping to address the persistent complaints by stakeholders over extortion, illegal mounting of roadblocks by the security agencies, associations and unions, all of who operate along the seaport corridors comprising also Tin Can-Coconut, Mile 2, Orile, around the SIFAX Terminal on Ijora-Olopa as well as Police Area B, Wharf and Creek Roads, among others.

He added that efforts are being intensified to dismantle all illegal check points with a call on truck drivers to resist extortion.

He thanked the Lagos State Government, the FRSC and the Lagos State Police Command for their support and collaboration with the NPA on the enforcement of the Electronic Call-Up System, for truck movements.