It was fun galore as Novarick Homes and Properties, a fast growing real estate company based in Lagos celebrated its 3rd Anniversary with clients and investors.

The event which was held recently at the Oriental Hotel, marked yet another milestone in the firm’s journey towards providing the average Nigerian access to affordable real estate investment.

The celebrations had in attendance several innovative minds, real estate investors, top business executives and entrepreneurs like TaiwoKafidipe, Engineer Lateef Ibrahim, OlasodeMobolaji, ChigozieOkwara and OtonyeLolomarito mention a few.

While delivering his opening speech, Noah Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, Novarick Homes and Properties, used the opportunity to re-tell the Novarick story in the past 3 years amidst challenges and all the successes. He also praised the efforts and continuous support from all the initial investors who believed so much in the mission and future of the brand.

Ibrahim congratulated the young and dynamic staff and team members for their relentless strides over the years to bring the big dream to a reality. The event provided yet another platform to share the vision of Novarick Homes and Properties as it focuses on building more greener and eco-friendly communities.

OtonyeLolomari, a Non-Executive Director of Novarick Homes and Properties, stressed the importance of vision, which according to him was the sole reason why he decided to invest in the company three years ago. He applauded the core values of the firm which are based on Trust, Innovation, Customer Satisfaction and Respect for People.

In the words of Lolomari, “Trust plays a very important role in growing a business as well as giving back to the community in the form of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”He also advised young business people especially entrepreneurs to endure the challenges that comes with the process of building, as no success is achieved without pain.

Highlight of the 3rd Anniversary celebrations was the official introduction of GREENVEST – an investment window to create wealth and generate opportunities for the public as Novarick strives to bridge the gap between the rich and poor in society.

Eight lucky winners with Instagram social handles @paulomoney9, @obos_ese, @jerrytemple14, @holyscribe, @yinksy09, @unique.damilola, @giftakintoye and @ayobamiokla also got special gifts as part of the Novarick One Week Giveaway prior to the big celebrations.

Novarick Homes and Properties was established in 2018 as a real estate development firm, providing housing and investment solutions in Lagos, Nigeria. The company also provides a superior end-to-end service in collaboration with its clients to make land acquisition, property ownership and real estate investments seamless and affordable.