The Nigerian Diaspora entertainment culture is a vast network of indigenous players working the system of a different clime to engage its people across ethnic and religious persuasion.

It is an empire built on intentional discovery, the passion to explore a people’s uniqueness and a common need to bond. But unknown to a lot of people, the major players in that space are just a handful of people who control the morphing culture of immigrant entertainment. Nosa Igbinosa, a media and entertainment mogul, played a vital part in sowing the seeds that today has become a multi-million dollar entertainment ecosystem.

The seeds were sown long before Nosa Igbinosa’s time, when entertainment-savvy children of immigrants from a third-world country, dared to replicate some of the events they left behind thousands of miles away in Africa, but Nosa was smart enough to plug into the thriving entertainment culture as it bloomed.

Nosa Igbinosa landed on the shores of America in 2006 like hundreds of other Nigerians who had made their way across the Atlantic, with nothing but an exaggerated measure of hope and an unquenchable desire to make a better life for himself.

He had bottled dreams and ambitions, but none was remotely connected to entertainment in any way. He had upped and left the renowned University of Benin, halfway through a course in computer engineering for New York.

“My passion changed in the US; I started having an interest in the fast-growing environmental health Science. I completed 2 University degrees and became an environmental professional/consultant”, he explains.

But as Nosa studied hard for an environmental health degree, he silently nurtured two wandering ambitions. One, a burning love for music, which he was already pursuing in a way, because he was the official keyboardist in the church, and was also an amateur music producer.

“My other interest was in filmmaking. I easily noticed errors in Nollywood films and wanted to play a role in that space.”

He promptly attended a training in TV production at BronzeNet, a local TV station in New York, and was soon filming, editing, & producing his church services on BronxNet TV. After gaining much production experience, Nosa later partnered with Stanley Onwuakor to co-founded Rocknaija TV, an online video blog that publishes and promote Nigerian Music, videos and artists on its online platform.

“After a while, I went further to learn producing & directing, and I got certifications in film production and directing. I was honoured to have been tutored by renowned American filmmaker Roderick D. Giles, and this was while holding a day job that explored a different trajectory”, he opened up.

A chance meeting with Nollywood filmmaker and actress, Chisom Oz-lee, gave Nosa an outlet to explore his dual interest in music and filmmaking on a single project. He was entrusted with the job of editing the 2008 Nollywood blockbuster, ‘Unguarded’ which starred Ramsey Noah, Uche Jombo, Desmond Elliot, Chet Anekwe and Chisom Oz-Lee. The most talked-about film which premiered in New York & Lagos attracted celebrities like Genevieve Nnaji, Monalisa Chinda and a host of others.

Nosa’s tentative foray into core filmmaking sparked a desire to play more intentionally in mainstream media and so he retrofitted his home studio, complete with music and filming equipment, and tried his hands at producing for performing music artistes; his brother ‘Masta E’ being his first client.

After fully registering his production business, Nosa Productions Inc. Nosa began making moves with top Nigerian promoters in the US (Africalabash Entertainment, Afroclinch Entertainment), as he provided multimedia services to various clients, including the coverage of most entertainment events and celebrity club appearances in the US. Nosa slowly began to build a music/media empire that later catered to artistes like MOG, a music duo made up of Masta E and K Breezy, Filon Jay and another artiste known as ‘Stainless.’ The formidable crew of artistes Nosa created, became known as ‘Team NMG.’

On the media and production front, Nosa Productions were at the forefront of covering almost every major African music artiste’s tour in the US, curated by the foremost African promoter, Duke Concept, who is well-known as the go-to person for bringing Nigerian talent into the US.

Recently, Nosa was contracted by Duke Concept to provide BTS media coverage for Davido on his ‘A Good Time’ tour in the US. The tour which started from Canada quickly ended due to covid-19, after successful shows in San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

After over a decade of building a media empire, Nosa Igbinosa has acquired considerable stakes in the African music scene with his new vision for NMG Records and has also curated a media influence that cuts across the US with his media imprint, Nosa Productions, Inc.

As Nosa Igbinosa’s empire expands, the media mogul who recently visited Nigeria after 11 years to consolidate on some new projects (NMG Records & NMG Studio) is set to take the African entertainment industry by storm.