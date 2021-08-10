By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria youth under the auspices of Northern Youth Progressive Forum, NYPF, has confirmed the Olori Oluwo (Leader) of Reformed Ogboni Fraternity, ROF, Otunba Francis Meshioye as the Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria.

The confirmation as Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria was performed during his 60th birthday celebration in recognition of his selfless services to youth empowerment, support for less privileged and care for elderly.

Speaking at the occasion, Vice President of NYPF, Abdulmalik Jamil who led the delegate said that Otunba Francis Meshioye was an inspiration and good role model to Nigeria youth because he has distinguished himself in all aspect of life.

“In July 2020, we are in Lagos to present an award to Otunba Francis Meshioye as the Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria which means The True Pillar of Nigeria Youth as a recognition of his passion towards retaining and reforming the culture and tradition of our dear nation Nigeria.

“We are also impressed with his commitment towards empowering youth, support for less privileged and care for elderly in the society. Today, we are officially turbaning him as the Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria. We pray that you will live long on earth and not know sorrow. In your leadership position, you will not fail.”

In his acceptance speech, Meshioye said that growing up he has devoted his life to the betterment of humanity and will not relent, “Olori Francis Meshioye Foundation was incorporated in 2018, among the objectives of the Foundation are poverty alleviation, promotion of education, advancement of environmental protection, and enhancement of health care for the less privilege in the society.

“The Foundation is designed to employ culture as one of the tools to achieve its core objectives. Endowment of academic Chairs in reputable educational and medical institutions in Nigeria and beyond constitute one of the means towards achievement of our objectives.”