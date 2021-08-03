Some female indigenes of the North-east under the aegis of North-East Women Solidarity Forum (NEWSF) on Tuesday lauded ongoing military operations in the region, describing it as hope for the people of the region.

The group, in a press release signed by its President Aisha Gombe and Secretary Hajatu Maina, said it is encouraged by the complete synergy of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in tackling the insurgency in the region.

They said the various military outfits in the region have performed creditably.

The group specifically lauded the Nigerian Airforce and Army for the recent successful outing that led to elimination of scores of Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists in Gubio, Borno state.

They said the success is a manifestation of the able leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of Gen. LEO Irabor who continues to emphasize professionalism and synergy.

The statement reads: “We welcome what the Armed Forces of Nigeria is doing in the Northeast. It gives us hope that very soon, our people in IDP camps will return to their homes.

“We commend them for providing security for Borno farmers to return to their farms, business and schools that were shut.

“We are also happy that Maiduguri is getting more vibrant and more activities are coming-in.

“Much more, we commend the synergy of the AFN that crushed fleeing ISWAP-Boko Haram fighters in Gubio, Borno State.

“NEWSF appeal to our youths not to make themselves available to criminals and unpatriotic politicians who are out to deepen the crisis in the region.

“The North-East has suffered enough, this is time for us to give more support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria to speedy restoration of peace and stability and economic recovery for our beleaguered people,” the group added.

Vanguard News Nigeria