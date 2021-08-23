.

***As the army begins training of personnel for combat readiness in S’East, S’south

By Steve Oko

The General Officer Commanding the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Major Gen. T.A Lagbaja, has blamed the festering insecurity in Nigeria on non-state actors hell-bent on destabilising the country.

Gen. Lagbaja who stated this in a remark during the commencement of the 2021 Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition among Army formations under the Division held Monday at the 14 Brigade Ohafia, said the Nigeria Army was prepared to deal with the situation.

He warned those behind the unrest in parts of the country to retrace their steps as the Army would not hesitate to deal with anybody fomenting trouble in society.

Gen. Lagbaja also warned those promoting and enforcing lockdown in South East to have a rethink as “anybody that foments any trouble will face the law”.

The GOC who was represented by Brigadier Gen. Emmanuel Mustafa noted that the Army and other sister security agencies were currently faced with enormous security challenges but said they were not overwhelmed, nor would they put down their guard.

He identified some of the security challenges confronting the country to include insurrection, banditry, kidnapping for ransom and ethnoreligious crises.

These challenges, according to him, were the reasons “the Nigerian Army has placed high premium in quality training of its personnel across the board”.

The GOC said that the competition involving four Army formations under the 82 Division was aimed at enhancing the professionalism and combat readiness of the army personnel.

” This is designed to enhance their leadership capabilities, organisational abilities and to prepare them for future tasks in defence of Nigeria “

He tasked participants at the competition to take the training seriously and conduct themselves professionally throughout the exercise.

In his remarks, the Brigade Commander, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brig. Gen. Muhammed Bello Wabili, said the competition was basically to improve officers’ physical fitness and combat readiness.

He said that the recent surge in insecurity across the country had made the training more compelling as the Nigerian Army has become increasingly engaged in combat operations in different parts of the country.

” The physical and emotional preparedness of our personnel is of paramount importance, and can only be achieved through regular training”, he said.

” We need to position our personnel for all contingencies against emerging threats”, he added.

The events to be competed for, according to him include weapon handling, half-cross country, navigation, obstacle crossing, and combat swimming.

The teams participating in the exercise include 34 Brigade/304 Artillery Owerri; the 13 Brigade Calabar; the 14 Brigade Ohafia; and 82 Division Garrison/ 103 Battalion Enugu.

Each participating team is to feature 20 officers of the rank of Second Lieutenant to Major.

Winners are expected to emerge at the end of the five-day event.

Vanguard News Nigeria