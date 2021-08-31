Premier League champions Manchester City are the biggest spenders on international transfers over the past ten years according to FIFA.

The global football governing body disclosed this on Monday, revealing that a whopping sum of $48.5bn was spent on player transfers between 2011-2020.

The Cityzens have splurged heavily on the likes of Kevin De Bruyne (£68m), Ruben Dias (£61m), Riyad Mahrez (£61m), Joao Cancelo (£58m), and a host of others in that period.

Premier League rivals Chelsea who splashed 71m on Kepa and Spanish giants Barcelona who splashed 160m on Coutinho round up the top three.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid make up the top five, while 12 of the top 30 clubs, who alone have spent €19.3billion in the time period, are from England.

Neymar’s move from Barcelona to PSG was for a world record fee of €222m, while Madrid brought in Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a deal that could reportedly climb to €175m (£150m).

Barcelona have the next two largest transfers, with Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele joining from Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Argentina forward Angel Di Maria also holds two slots in the top 10 of the highest individual transfers, his deal to join Manchester United from Madrid in 10th with his subsequent move to PSG a place higher.

Players of 204 different nationalities have been transferred since 2010-11, Brazil way out in front with 15,128 moves.

Agents have played a hugely increasing role in international transfers, with their involvement growing 69.1 per cent from 2011 to 2020.

From €131.1m worth of commissions in 2011 to €640.5m in 2019, a total of €3.5bn was paid for agents’ commissions in international transfers over the course of the decade.

