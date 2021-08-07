By Ayo Onikoyi,

Budding Nollywood actress, Iyoha Faith Itohan from Edo State has had some sweet and sour experiences while trying to break into the mainstream Nigerian movie industry. She has suffered neglect, rejection, and of course some golden moments that have come to define her path.

“I just love acting, I don’t only act, I’m also a face model and a writer,” she told Potpourri in a WhatsApp chat.

Recounting her unusual experience, she said, “ My dad has always stood by my career and has been my biggest pillar of support. I can never forget when the Nigerian police harassed my dad severally because he had come to pick me up from where we were acting so late.

They mistreated him all because of me.

He is the only man in the world who can ask me to quit acting. No other man can have such an effect on my career. When I went through all I went through no man was there for me. But for my dad, just to see me happy there was no limit to the things he did and the only way I can pay him back is by absolute obedience. ”

She also recalled how a senior colleague maltreated her when she was trying to find her feet in the industry.

“When I was still coming up in the industry a Nollywood actress duped me and as if that wasn’t enough she was also hostile to me,” she revealed

The Benson Idahosa University undergraduate said she can never take up highly sexually explicit roles and is a bit wary of playing the role of a wife in an abusive marriage.

Faithy has featured in films such as Ultimate Sacrifice, The Nobles, Bitter Rain and currently working on “Heir Apparent”, “Holy Lamb” among others.

