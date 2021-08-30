By Patrick Eholor

The jihadist tendencies of the Talibans and other Islamic fundamentalist groups spread globally breeds intolerance of non and moderate Muslims in secular societies.

The Taliban government will force people to bulge or flee Afghanistan. This is the mess America foreign policies have put the people of Afghanistan. The Talibans infiltrated the Afghan government and security network. That helped the Talibans with easy access this time.

The President and other top politicians have fled the country leaving those behind at the mercy of the new Taliban government. Women who form a bulk part of the population are left at confused points not knowing what will be their fate under the new regime.

The international community will make a huge mistake to trust the Talibans and expecting them to do things differently this time. America botched foreign policies have put the western world in a dilemma of the consequent humanitarian crisis at this COVID-19 pandemic time. These will juxtapose and explode into unbearable situation. The Afghan people feel betrayed.

The monster America created with the Mujahedeen and ISIS in the cold war era out of their selfish interest have come to hunt the whole world with the consistent springing up of Islamic fundamentalist groups labeling themselves as jihadists working hard to achieve their objectives through terrorism.

It has spread all over Africa, and Nigeria has become a safe haven for terrorists like Boko haram, Al Shabab, and others. What was regarded as a small miscreant group operating in Borno State has grown into a big terrorist network with a firm grip on Nigeria and other Sahel regions.

The war against terrorism in Nigeria and other West and Central Africa countries is not effective due to infiltration of Boko Haram agents into the security apparatus of the government. This ongoing sabotage has made it impossible to make gains.

From Presidents Obasanjo, Yar’adua and Jonathan, their era witnessed a surge in terrorist activities by the Boko Haram but their approach in handling the situation did help to keep them at minimal level. Then President Buhari came in 2015 with the Islamization tendencies and sectarian style saw the escalation and emergence of other criminal bandits from Central African Republic creating a multidimensional style of terrorism and banditry. How can the Boko Haram and bandits be succeeding and having a field day without the aid of the government?

This government aided terrorism has put the entire country tilting towards a failed or collapsed state. The leadership is sitting in pretense while the country is smoking with fire. The unprecedented sectarian style of the leadership has raised suspicion and distrust that have made terrorism and banditry to flourish.

The system is protecting and giving leverage to the perpetrators. Secessionists’ movements have been springing up and increasing their activities to an alarming height due to the disillusionment with the present leadership. It is a time-bomb waiting to explode anytime that is Nigeria.

America in the greed and misguided foreign policies recently sold 12 fighter jets to the Nigerian government in the guise to fight terrorism and banditry. But those jets are used to bomb separatists and innocent civilians in the south east.

We are not getting anywhere close to ending the Nigeria crisis if America and Nigeria leadership refuse to address the truth. Greed, sentiments and islamization of Nigeria must be critically examined and boycotted to achieve peace, progress and our desired Nigeria.

The international community must change the narrative by being fair and just in their foreign policies to win the trust of the good people of Nigeria and the world at large.

Patriot Patrick Eholor, is the President and Founder of One Love Foundation, a non-profit making organization, and also a social crusader, wrote in from Canada. +2348060062354