By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The management of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, FUHSO, Benue State has described as baseless and unfounded allegations that appoints of principal officers of the institution were done on the basis of ethnicity and religious.

The institution insisted that it would not be distracted by succumbing to deliberate mischief and falsehood peddled with the aim of causing disaffection in the institution.

Recall that the University recently came under criticism in the social media for allegedly constituting a lopsided Governing Council and appointment of Principal Officers.

The Registrar and Secretary to Council of the University, Mallam Aminu Abba, in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Makurdi said the management staff of the institution was constituted without prejudice to ethnic or religious bias but solely on the basis of qualification, competence and adherence to federal character and catchment area principle.

According to him, “the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, is a federal government institution established with the mandate to train world class medical doctors, and other medical personnel, who would adequately cater for the health requirements of Nigerians. The whole country is therefore its constituency in pursuance of academic excellence.

“Without prejudice to ethnic or religious bias, the Management Staff of FUHSO has been recruited solely on the basis of qualification, competence, and adherence to the federal character and catchment area princples, in strict accordance to the rules of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission.”

Mallam Abba explained that members of the Governing Council and Principal Officers of FUHSO, appointed by President Mohammadu Buhari includes, “Professor Abdullahi Abba, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council (North East), Professor Innocent Ujah, Vice Chancellor (North Central), Professor Ibrahim Yakassai from Kano, (North West), Prof. Martins Ike-Mounso from Enugu, (South East) and Prof. John Idoko, Benue (North Central).

“Others include, Mr Ola Apesan, Lagos, (South West), Mallam Aminu Abba, Kano, University Registrar, Mr John Aba, Benue, (University Bursar) and Mrs Kathryn Philip, Librarian from Akwa-Ibom, (South South).”

He assured Nigerians that the University would be mindful of reflecting the diversity of the country in its dealings, especially in the recruitment of staff and admission of students.