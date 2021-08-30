The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Ltd Joint Venture (CNL) have donated assorted healthcare equipment and pharmaceutical products to two cottage hospitals at Egbema-Gbaramatu kingdom and Ogidigben in Warri South-West and Warri North local government areas of Delta State.

The hospital equipment, including pharmaceutical products, worth millions of naira, were donations to the two CNL-sponsored cottage hospitals at Tsekeluwu and Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu kingdom and the Government Cottage hospital at Ogidigben in Warri Kingdom.

The equipment were received in Warri on behalf of the cottage hospitals by the Egbema- Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) as well as the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee (IRDC). At the separate handing over ceremonies of the hospital and pharmaceutical items at the EGCDF and IRDC secretariats in Warri on Monday, August 30, 2021, CNL General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA), Mr Esimaje Brikinn, said the medical provisions were part of the company’s contributions to EGCDF and IRDC communities to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) on healthcare.

“We thank the Delta State Government for always supporting the GMoU. CNL is proud to be part of this. We believe that our business success is tied to the progress and prosperity of the people we collaborate with and the communities where we work. Everywhere we work, we demonstrate ethical, environmentally responsible, safe and respectful business practices. We also contribute to the achievement of the SDGs. As we would say, we are in the business of driving human progress,”

“Our primary contribution is by safely developing and delivering affordable and reliable energy that is necessary for social and economic progress. Additionally, we contribute through our work in protecting people and the environment and by investing in health, education and economic development,” Brikinn, who was represented by the Senior Government & Public Affairs Advisor, PGPA, Happy Apai, enthused.

The oil giant GM appreciated the Delta State Government, traditional rulers of Egbema-Gbaramatu kingdoms and the Warri kingdom as well as the entire people for their commitment and support in actualizing the objectives of the GMoU.

CNL expressed confidence that given the mutual trust already engendered between it and the kingdoms, communities near its operations, “will continue to ensure peaceful environment for business activities so that all the stakeholders will continue to benefit from CNL’s operations in Delta State.”

Commissioner for Health, Delta State, Dr Ononyi Mordi, who was represented by Managing Director, Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Patrick Omu, said the government was happy to always partner with people and environment-friendly companies like Chevron.

Dr Omu, however, pledged the state government would ensure the healthcare equipment get down to the exact end users in the creeks and also urged the recipient hospitals to put them into quick and judicious use.

Receiving the items on behalf of the communities, chairman of EGCDF, Joseph Wuruyai, and Public Relations Officer (PRO) of IRDC, Moses Fregene, who stood in for the chairman, thanked Chevron, the state government and other stakeholders for the donations and genuine care for the well-being of the people.

They promised to ensure a judicious use of the healthcare equipment and maintain them to benefit folks of the Ijaw and Itsekiri communities who cannot travel to Warri city to access medical treatment.

The medical items provided for use at the cottage hospitals, which were displayed in their pristine state, included wheel chairs, ultrasound scanner, nebuliser, oxygen cylinder with trolley, stethoscopes, genotype machine, patient monitors and binoculars microscope.

Others were pediatric UV light system, baby incubators, auto urine analyser, laboratory incubators, Manual Suction Machine, Electric Suction Machine, Mercurial Sphygmomanometer and Neubar Chamber, among others.

Other dignitaries at the events were Director, Delta State Contributive Health Scheme, Dr Ben Nkechika, MD, Toronto Hospital, Nigeria, Emeka Eze, Chevron personnel including Douglas Ibigo and Kayode Adeboye, Emmanuel Asu, Treasurer IRDC and EGCDF general Secretary, Joseph Abilo, among others.