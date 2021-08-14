.

…order to now be carried out only on group leader’s court appearance days

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has hailed the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for calling off the sit-at-home protest on Mondays.

It was learnt that the order, which would have continued Monday, was reviewed early Saturday morning to now hold only on days the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu would appear in court.

Reacting through a statement he issued on Saturday, the President-General of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said the IPOB took a laudable decision.

He hailed the group for listening to its earlier advice and called on the Southeast leaders to ensure that Kanu is freed soon.

The statement read: “We received with great delight the news that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suspended the sit-at-home order which was to be observed every Monday.

“This has shown that the IPOB is sensitive to be feelings of the Igbo masses who are being affected economically, educationally and in other various ways by that order.

“The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide is gladdened that the agitators listened to our earlier appeal that other diplomatic channels, involving Igbo leaders should be explored in seeking the freedom of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We say that this decision by the IPOB family should be utilized by the Igbo leaders to meet with the Federal Government and ensure unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who we continue to say is a political prisoner.

“In the interest of peace, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government which has been releasing Boko Haram terrorists under the guise of rehabilitation should have no justification to continue hounding Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“Once again, we commend the IPOB for this great decision.”

