By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Saturday issued a 21 days notice to the Federal Government to fully resolve all the issues contained in the various agreements it entered into with its affiliate members.

Announcing this in a press statement after its National Executive Council meeting in Benin City, Edo State, and jointly signed by the NMA President, Prof Innocent Ujah, and General Secretary, Dr Philips Uche Ekpe, they listed their affiliate members to include; the Medical and Dental Consultant of Nigeria, MDCAN, MEDSABAMS and NARD.

“In the event that the FG fails to implement the agreements after the expiration of the 21- days notice, NMA shall summon an Emergency Delegate Meeting to review the progress made on the implementation of the agreements.

The NEC also affirmed that no doctor should be victimised for participating/not participating in the strike action by NARD.

The NMA said it is fully in support of all her Affiliates in their efforts to improve the healthcare delivery in Nigeria and the welfare of her members.

They said the meeting of NEC exhaustively reviewed the various industrial disputes involving the different affiliates of the Association and also took into cognizance the various agreements of the Affiliates, the Nigerian Medical Association and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Vanguard News Nigeria