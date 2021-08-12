NLC expresses shock over death of Mohammed Fawehinmi

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has expressed shock over the sudden death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of late legal luminary and renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of the Masses, SAM, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, SAN.

NLC in a condolence message yesterday by its President, AyubaWabba, said Mohammed’s death was another tragic occasion for the family of the great legal luminary and SAN, lamenting that until his death, Mohammed was the rallying pillar for the family and estate of Chief Mohammed Fawehinmi.

According to the message, “It was with great shock that the Nigeria Labour Congress received the news of the sudden demise of Barrister Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of the great and iconic human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of the Masses, Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi.

This is another tragic occasion for the family of the great legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria. The Nigeria Labour Congress extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mohammed Fawehinmi.

“Mohammed Fawehinmi during his time on earth proved to be a worthy son of his father following the path that the great defender of human rights trod. Barrister Mohammed Fawehinmi will be remembered not only for his brilliant legal mind but also for his commitment to the less privileged in society through charity works.

It is worthy of note that Barrister Mohammed Fawehinmi and the members of his family continued to uphold Late Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s legacy of genuine commitment to the vulnerable and less privileged.

“Until his death, Barrister Mohammed Fawehinmi became the rallying pillar for the family and estate of Chief Mohammed Fawehinmi. He was a shining success in maintaining unity and solidarity within the Fawehinmi family since the death of the patriarch of the family. There is no doubt that Mr Mohammed Fawehinmi will be sorely missed.

“While we pray that Allah will grant the soul of Mohammed Fawehinmi Aljanna Firdaus, we pray comfort for his wife, children, mother, siblings and other members of the Gani Fawehinmi family and estate.”

