The Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service says it has confiscated 80 packages of Diazepam along the Nigeria- Cameroon international border, according to Mohammed Falali, Comptroller in charge of Adamawa.



Falali disclosed this at the handover of the drugs to officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Wednesday, in Yola.



He explained that the drugs were confiscated in August 2020 by the command’s personnel on patrol at Wuro Bokki, a Nigerian border town with Cameroon.



“Our Galant men on patrol at Wuro Bokki town, in Fufore local government area, in August 2020, pursued two suspects who were on a motorcycle.



” On sighting our personnel, the suspects, while trying to escape dropped a bag and ran across into Cameroon Republic.



” When the bag was opened and we found that it contained drugs and today, on behalf of the Comptroller General, Mohammed Babandede, I hand over 80 packages of Diazepam drug to NAFDAC”, Falali said.



Responding, shortly after receiving the drugs, Pharm Gonzuk Nyor, NAFDAC’s state coordinator, appreciated the efforts of the NIS, saying that the fight against fake and counterfeit drugs was not only for the agency, but a collective responsibility.



” The Diazepam is not among the category of illicit drugs, it is a drug supposed to be used for people who are having sleeping issues.

” But, some people, especially the youth, are now abusing it by taking it in high dosage and you can imagine how their brains and thinking ability will have reacted.

” The moment they take the overdose, they are no more real human beings, because in that condition they don’t have value and respect for human life”, he said.

According to the coordinator, only God knows how many people will have been affected if the drugs had reach their destination.

Nyor admitted that the seized Diazepam was a fake product, because it doesn’t have NAFDAC registration number.

He said the agency was making tireless efforts to ensure its staff participate in patrols by sister agencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria