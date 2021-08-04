The much anticipated Nigeria’s first Chinese Wushu Performance Championship, popularly known as Wushu Kung-Fu has began in Lagos.

The open registration, which is the first stage of the competition, came to a close on Saturday July 31, 2021, followed by a rigorous screening.

After selection, 72 contestants were picked, consisting of 48 senior and 24 junior both male and female, all made it to the next stage.

The next stage of competition which will give the contestants the opportunity to move to the finals with their performance, which will be judged by highly respected Wushu practitioners from China, Nigeria and other Africa Countries.

The event, which is the first in its series is organized by the Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, is supported by Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.

The next stage of the competition will be broadcasted on national television and radio and as well, streamed online across all social media platforms, while different lots of excitement, as cash prizes and lucky draws will be won by viewers and participants who take part in voting for their favorite contestants .

While encouraging the public to take part in the voting, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr Eric Ni, stated that public voting on www.huaxingwushu.sgelbuilding.com has become very crucial at this stage to keep the contestants moving for the grand prize.

He disclosed that the grand prize which is sum of N1million for the gold medalist, and N700000 for silver medalist and N500000 for the bronze medalist in the senior category.

Besides, he said the prize in the junior category, prizes will be N700000 for the gold medalist, 500 thousand Naira for silver medalist and N300000 for the bronze medalist respectively.

Dr Ni said: “We have fabulous prizes for audiences that will take part in the public voting, this public participation will assist us in scoring the contestants, the prizes will be monetary, gift items and recharge cards, the public voting is in two batches, the first batch will commence from 19 – 26 August, while the second batch will commence from 8 -15 September, 2021.”

The Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, with the support of the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistance from all Chinese Communities and individuals, will be continuously working for the good relationship between China and Nigeria.

www.ncwspc-ng.com.