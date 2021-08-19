Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Dr. Eric Ni, on Thursday, said that amazing demonstrations, wonderful technique

took center stage, as the Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship goes on air on national television.

He noted that the next stage of the competition will be broadcast on national television, radio and also stream online and across all social media platforms throughout the duration of the competition. .

He stated that public voting on http://HUAXINGWUSHU.SGELBUILDING.COM and http://ncwspc-ng.com/ has become very crucial at this stage to keep the contestants moving for the grand prize. The voting time starts from 7pm August 19th to 7pm August 26th.

He, however, stated that viewers stand the chance of winning cash prizes whenever they vote for their favourite contestants.

N50,000 will be won by 20 lucky voters at both the senior and junior category, he said.

Dr. Eric Ni, said: “it has become crucial at this stage to keep the contestants moving for the grand prize. The voting time starts from 7pm August 19th to 7pm August 26th.

“You are eligible to vote totally 20 times, 10 votes for each website, one vote for each contestant on each day, not more than two votes for the same contestant in both the senior and junior category, the maximum number of votes for senior and junior should not exceed than 5 votes, as the total number of votes for viewers should not be more than 10, as your votes will help keep the contestants in the competition.”

The Nigeria First SGEL Chinese Wushu Performance Championship is an initiative of the Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, with the support of Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistance from all Chinese Communities and individuals.