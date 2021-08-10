The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos, Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, all Chinese Communities and individuals in Lagos, has promised to help more Nigerian youths to be more competitive among youths around the world.

With over a hundred of Wushu association, clubs and academys scattered all over Nigeria, Wushu KungFu has been approved as sport at the National Sports Festival, it’s another game youths can focus on to win laurels and the sports needs competitions to keep the game alive.

In this line, the Wushu Development Association of Nigeria and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, with the support of Nigerian Wushu Kung Fu Federation and Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the assistant of all Chinese Communities and individuals, came up with the Nigeria First Chinese Wushu Performance Championship.

The competition is instituted in a way of harnessing, promoting and utilising the human creative and imaginative potentials of the Nigeria youths.

Fabulous prizes to be won ranging from N1million for the gold medalist, and N700, 000 for silver medalist and 500 thousand Naira for the bronze medalist in the senior category, also in the junior category, N700,000 Naira for the gold medalist, N500, 000 for silver medalist and N300 000 for the bronze medalist.

Viewers, audiences are not left out as the competition will be broadcasted on national television and radio and as well, streamed online across all social media platforms, voting is open to the public:

www.huaxingwushu.sgelbuilding.com. viewers, audiences can take part as lots of exciting prizes and lucky draws will be won by viewers and participants who take part in voting for their favorite contestants.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Chinese Industrial and Commercial Enterprises Association and Huaxing Arts Troupe Nigeria, Chief Dr. Eric Ni said: “We will be making champions that will now or in future represent Nigeria in any international championship”.

Wushu, or Kung Fu, is a general term for Chinese martial arts. Wushu actually means martial arts in Chinese: Wu means military or martial, and Shu means art. The sport of wushu was developed from Chinese martial arts, the goal was to standardize the practice of traditional martial arts.

Wushu is also a combination of performance elements and martial arts. Wushu focuses on striking, grappling, throwing, quickness, explosive power, and relaxed movement. Contemporary Wushu consist a lot of Chinese martial art styles.