By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

On Wednesday, the President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, NICOT, Prince Emre Magboh, said Nigerians have been united and now speak in one voice in Turkey.

He disclosed this in a statement to newsmen after he announced his intention to re-contest the position of the NICOT, President comes 28th August 2021.

Magboh said he achieved oneness among Nigerians through what he called “an open door policy and inclusive leadership to all Nigerians” adding that it has resulted in the adoption of an initiative of one month covering notes for Nigerians among other economic benefits.

He said: “My open-door policy and inclusive leadership to all Nigerians gave room for transparency, accountability, good and cordial relationship between the community and Turkish authorities, as well as the initiative of adopting the one-month covering note which is recognized by the Turkish authorities and the issuance of the police report to aid those with cases of lost passport for retrieval at the Embassy in Ankara.

“The community has established a close relationship with the Nigerian Embassy in Ankara, we will continue to work in synergy to deliver quality leads.

“If re-elected into office, we will maintain the actualized peace and tranquillity among Nigerians in Turkey to foster more developmental strides to better the general wellbeing of Nigerians in Turkey.”

“Truthfully, all we are doing is to give great service to better the welfare of Nigerians in Turkey by bringing them together to have a voice and platform.

As the saying goes, “united we stand, divided we fall”, I have devoted myself and resources to maintain our long-standing relationship with Turkey by abiding by the laws of Turkey, maintaining the already actualized unity and peace among Nigerians in Turkey,” Magboh said.

