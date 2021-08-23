A map of Nigeria

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – NIGERIANS in Italy have refuted the recent claim by a former commissioner in Edo state, Osaze Osemwengie-Ero that Nigerians residing in Italy were being maltreated by Italian government and that over 300 Nigerians were in detention without proper trials.

Welfare Officer of National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), Michael Oputteh in a statement said that Italian authorities have never targeted Nigerians for any harassment nor racial discrimination.

Ero returned from Italy to Nigeria in after he was released from detention in Italy, raised the alarm that over 300 Nigerians are presently languishing in Italian prisons.

The Edo former Commissioner further claimed that he too was wrongly detained by the Italian government.

Oputteh said if the Italian government and judiciary were corrupt and discriminate racially as claimed by Ero, they (the Italian judiciary) would not have freed him from detention for lack of enough evidence on the allegations against him.

He said no fewer than 100,000 Nigerians currently live in Italy and with some of them married to Italians and vice versa.

He said “Italian authorities have never targeted Nigerians for any harassment nor are they engaged in racial discrimination. Precisely, we have more than 100,000 Nigerians living legally in Italy.

“These people are engaged in lawful businesses and some have even integrated into the Italian society and married Italians, while Italians also married Nigerians.

“Some have also acquired their

citizenship. If Nigerians are targeted by the Italian authorities, how come the same Italy gave Nigerians good abode in Italy. Why are these over 100,000 thousand Nigerians not arrested and put in prisons?

“It is also surprising that Mr Ero is accusing the Italian Judiciary of corruption and manipulation.

“The same corrupt judiciary tried him and set him free for lack of enough evidence. It means the judiciary is very fair and transparent,” he said.

The Welfare Officer appealed to Ero not to use his political ambition to jeopardize the good relationship Nigerians have with Italians. “Italy is a Sovereign state and I wonder whether he wants Nigeria to go to war with Italy just because of his political ambition.

“The lives of Nigerians in Italy is greater than his political ambition.”