The Nigerian High Commissioner To Zambia, Ambassador Ominyi Eze

Has commended Amb. Hussaini Coomassie, who was in Zambia as a foreign observer in the just concluded Presidential election.

In a Letter dated August 25, 2021, the High Commissioner described Ambassador coomassie as someone who is so passionate in unity of Nigeria in particular and Africa at large.

Ambassador Ominyi Eze in his letter of commendation stated as follows: “We are pleased with your activities and we are delighted to encourage you to do more. It is with Patriotic Nigerians like you that makes our mission achieve remarkable success. Congratulations for your hard work and accept the assurances of the Nigerian High Commission, Zambia,” the letter read.

In his response, Dr Coomassie described the High Commissioner as a great achiever and dogged fighter. He added that within his few days of assumption of duty in Lusaka, he was able to reconcile long time rival group of the NIDO Zambia and established peace between them.

“Amb Eze is a detribalised Nigeria with heart of gold, the reception and the cooperation of the High Commission (Embassy) made our job so easy and smooth. I want to really appreciate him and his team for doing great work and we hope for more collaborations in the near future,” Dr Coomassie added.