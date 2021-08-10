The Nigerian film Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), executive produced by Guardian Nigeria and directed by twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri, has won the Best Feature Narrative at The BlackStar Film Festival.

The BlackStar Film Festival is an annual celebration of the visual and storytelling traditions of the African diaspora and global communities of color — showcasing films by Black, Brown, and Indigenous people from around the world.

Eyimofe is an Itsekiri term that loosely translates as This Is My Desire. The film tells the story of a middle-aged electrical engineer and a young hairdresser who live in the same neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria. Both try to move to Europe in hopes of a better life, but their situations are difficult to escape.

The film stars actors including Bimbo Manuel, Cynthia Ebijie, Ejike Asiegbu, Adetomiwa Edun, Chioma Omeruah aka Chigul, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Imoh Eboh, Kelechi Udegbe, Jacob Alexander, Rita Edward, Jude Akuwudike, and the Late Pa Sadiq Daba.

Other winners at the festival include Best Experimental Film Letter From Your Far-Off Country; Best Short Documentary, Dear Philadelphia & Elena; Best Short Narrative Lizard; Best Feature Documentary Writing With Fire; BlackStar Pitch Winner Ampe Study: or Leap into the Sky, Black Girl by Claudia Owusu & Ife Oluwamuyide; Best Short Documentary BABYBANGZ.