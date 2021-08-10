Abuja has risen to become a significant investment destination in recent years which is supported by rapid population growth and expanding household consumption, a wide offering of opportunities has risen across construction, mining, agriculture, ICT, and real estate.

In this same economic hub, Zylus found a treasure in Kurudu, Abuja which we call, Hilton City.

Zylus Homes is a leading provider of real estate and property development services. The company aims to help individuals and families nurture their dreams and build realities. Their presence in Abuja is changing the face of real estate and joining forces with government in meeting up with their commitment of reducing the housing deficit in the country.

According to the Chairman of Zylus Group, Amb. Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, they have over 16 Estates they are currently developing with a mandate to deliver houses in the 36 States of the federation.

To further help in achieving these feat, Zylus Group unveiled a New Brand Ambassador, the 2021 Mrs Nigeria III, Queen Evelyn Chukwujekwu, as a major highlights of the launching of Abuja Hilton City as they introduced the newest addition to team Zylus, Queen Evelyn Chigozie Chukwujekwu Mrs Nigeria United Nations 2021.

The Chairman of Zylus Group International, AMB. Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, a real estate business mogul conferred the investiture on Queen Evelyn Chukwujekwu as Zylus Brand Ambassador during the recently held Abuja Realtor Summit and launching of Hilton City.

“Any client who buys any land, house or property through Queen Evelyn, our New Brand Ambassador enjoy automatic 10 percent discount. You can also earn passive Income By Investing In Real Estate Through the Zylus Land Banking Development Project.

“Zylus Group are so excited to have her on the team as they welcome the newest member of team Zylus. Queen Evelyn has boldly accepted the Ambassadorial Deal as her own contribution in supporting Zylus Group in reducing the Nigerian housing deficit as she thanked the Chairman of Zylus Group and it’s management for considering her worthy of such highly esteemed position and shall do her best to see Zylus grow bigger and better.”

Queen Evelyn is a brand ambassador, life coach, entrepreneur, humanitarian, public relations practitioner and a Queen with intellectual prowess. She emerged as one of the four major winners at the recently concluded Mrs Nigeria 2021 Beauty Pageant. As a Queen, she’s passionate about contributing to the society through her leadership role and her magnificent self driven community development intervention on human capital development projects especially for women and children within her immediate community particularly the quiet giants strides she’s making in the advancement of the cause of the women folks and girl child in the country.

Queen Evelyn Chukwujekwu will be representing Nigeria and the whole of Africa at the world stage of Mrs. United Nations in New Delhi, India, 1-6 November 2021 as the New Mrs. Africa United Nations Queen.

Queen Evelyn ongoing Project 1000 is where she’s distributing 1000 food items and sanitary pads to women especially those in IDP camps, motherless babies and orphanage homes. She has supported Autistic children and currently paying the school fees of five indigent intelligent children whose parents do not have the wherewithal and most likely drop out of school and thereby truncate their Beautiful future. Queen Evelyn is an agent of change impacting One Life after the other at a time.

According to Queen Evelyn Chukwujekwu, she noted that our society has done some job in boxing women in and has been told that women can’t achieve so much which is not true because there are so much potential imbedded in women. She knows there are women achieving so much by reason of the support they gets from their husband.

She stated that she enjoys the love and support of her husband hence she believes that as the saying goes “behind every successful Man there’s a Woman”, that “behind every successful Woman there’s also a Man” just like Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Oweala, and that her husband has been a source of inspiration, motivation and support system thus there are men out there who are supporting their wives to achieve their life’s dreams hence these men should be recognised and appreciated, this gave birth to her forthcoming project called “the Good Husband Awards”, an initiative of Queen Evelyn Foundation.