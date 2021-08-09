Oba Adekunle Makama, the Olowu of Owu-Kuta, in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun, says the Nigerian Army is winning the war on terror and banditry.

Oba Makama, who is also the Chairman of Council of Owu Obas, in a statement on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the number of insurgents’ surrendering to the Nigerian military powers.

The traditional ruler, particularly commended the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya and his team in the fight against insurgency.

The Olowu recalled that the Nigerian army recently announced that over 200 insurgents surrendered weapons in Borno.

“They (insurgents) are surrendering along with their arms and ammunition, this is a good omen,”he said

He urged the troops not to relent in dealing decisively with the terrorists that were still hiding in the forest, calling for more support for the military against the insurgents.

“These gallant Military officers need our encouragement for their sustained efforts in the fight against insurgency.

“We are all happy with the development and the sustained military onslaught on the shores of the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest.

“Yes, I join our amiable and indefatigable President Muhammadu Buhari and entire people of the country to demonstrate our happiness with the clearing exercise going on at the shores of the Lake Chad.

“We are also happy with what is going on around the Sambisa general area which led to some of the insurgents surrendering, this is a highly welcomed development from our able Military,”he said.

He said the Chief of Army Staff and the troops have proven their commitment in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The traditional ruler urged the Nigerian Military to continue to rise above the situation for them to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

He also urged members of the public to demonstrate their unflinching support to the Military with their prayers and provisions of credible intelligence to take the battle to the enemies enclaves. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria