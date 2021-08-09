By Dapo Akinrefon

The Olowu of Owu-Kuta in Aiyedire Local Government area of Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, on Monday, expressed satisfaction with the growing number of insurgents surrendering to the Military while commending the efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya and his team in the fight against insurgency.

The Olowu of Owu-Kuta, in a statement recalled that the Nigerian Army recently announced that over 200 insurgents surrendered with their families and weapons in Borno among other welcome achievements made by the Military in the recent time.

“They (insurgents) are surrendering along with their arms and ammunitions, this is a good omen” the monarch said.

The traditional ruler, who urged the troops not to relent in dealing decisively with the terrorists that were still hiding in the forest highly commended the Chief of Army Staff and the troops of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing war against insurgency and terrorism.

Oba Makama said: “These gallant Military officers need our encouragement for their sustained efforts in the fight against insurgency.

“We are all happy with the development and the sustained Military onslaught at the shores of Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest.

“Yes, I join our amiable and indefatigable President Muhammadu Buhari and entire people of the country to demonstrate our happiness with the clearing exercise going on at the shores of the Lake Chad as well as what is going on around the Sambisa general area which led to some of the insurgents surrendering, this is highly welcome development from our able Military.”

Oba Makama added that the Chief of Army Staff and the troops have proven their commitment in defending the territorial integrity of the country.

The Olowu of Owu-Kuta, who urged the troops to continue to rise above the situation for them to meet the expectations of Nigerians like they are currently doing, tasked members of the public to also demonstrate their unflinching support to the Military with their prayers and provisions of credible intelligence so that our troops can continue to take the battle to the enemies enclaves.

