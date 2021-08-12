Nigerian-American Adeoye Ibrahim Yakubu-Owolewa is one of the many Nigerians representing the country in diaspora and proudly so too. He is a politician, pharmacist and was most recently elected United States Representative for Washington D.C

Although born in Roxbury, Massachusetts, Owolewa’s parents migrated to the States and he said he understands what if feels like being treated as though you were less important, and the downside of not getting your due as a human being, hence the need to participate in politics for the right kind of representation.

This has led him to become an advocate for immigration reform, income equality, campaign finance reform, and universal health care.

One of his key advocacies is supporting measures to ensure income equality and advocating an increment of the national minimum wage to $15/hr. As a healthcare provider, Owolewa is convinced that a single-payer healthcare system is the only way to save costs and provide a high level of care.

Owolewa is a graduate of the Northwestern University. He started politics from his high school days.

In a chat with Vanguard, Owolewa said he has only been to Nigeria once but hopes to visit again soon.

He is a member of the Washington D.C Pharmacy Association and intends to inform Nigerians and Africans in general about the COVID-19 vaccines being shipped to the continent.

He is a mix of Kwara and Ibadan states in Nigeria. His father, Ayo Yakubu-Owolewa, was born and raised in Omu-Aran in Kwara State, Nigeria. Ayo was the first in his family to attend university. Owolewa’s mother, Bolade Yakubu-Owolewa, was raised in Ibadan in Oyo State, Nigeria. Outside of her profession as a civil engineer, Bolade has created SAT preparation courses and academic enrichment programs for students in the Boston community. Owolewa’s maternal grandmother, Phoebe Ajayi-Obe (nee Erinne), was the second woman to become Senior Advocate of Nigeria in the country’s history.

Dr. Oye Owolewa is a licensed pharmacist, nature explorer and current U.S. Representative of Washington, DC. His passion to guide his community to healthy outcomes led him to the pharmacy profession, and he has practiced since 2014.

Dr. Oye understands the importance of minority representation in health care. Having graduated as the only black male in his pharmacy class of 150 students, Dr. Oye has dedicated himself to ensuring more students of color enroll into pharmacy school and ultimately earn their degrees. To improve minority student retention, Dr. Oye created a peer mentorship program where upperclassmen pass down resources, advice and support to new students. Dr. Oye is proud of the fact that every student involved in the peer mentorship graduated on time. During his time in pharmacy school, Dr. Oye was also involved with Student Government, the African Student Organization and Student National Pharmaceutical Association.

In 2014, Dr. Oye moved to DC to improve the community. He spent his non-working time exposing DC elementary students to science through hands-on learning. Dr. Oye also advocated for strategies to reduce prescription drug abuse. He traveled to multiple states to identify leading practices and ideas to utilize for daily drug disposal in the District. In 2017, Dr. Oye testified before the DC Council and was published by the Washington Post. His advocacy to fight prescription drug abuse led him to earn the Cardinal Health Generation Rx Champions Award by the Washington DC Pharmacy Association.

Following the advice from Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, Dr. Oye began engaging in neighborhood politics. Soon after, Dr. Oye successfully ran for and was elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for his community. In this position, he advocated for his neighborhood and collaborated with other elected officials on upcoming legislation. Dr. Oye notably increased science enrichment in Southeast DC, improved traffic safety infrastructure, and formed a collaboration with Howard students participating in Councilman Trayon White’s health fairs.

As Commissioner, Dr. Oye planted his flag in the fight for DC statehood. After lobbying in Capitol Hill, he decided to involve himself in the fight for universal voting rights. This work included bringing DC Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton to Ward 8 to promote statehood and writing for progressive organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America. The fight for statehood led him to a successful run for U.S. Representative. Upon his Nov. 2020 Election victory, Dr. Oye became the first Nigerian-American elected to federal office.

Now as U.S. Representative, his primary focuses include improving health care, DC statehood, immigration reform and income equality. Dr. Oye created a Healthcare Provider in Policy (HPP) program to include his colleagues’ input on the lawmaking process. Dr. Oye’s office also advocated and helped increase COVID vaccine access for DC residents. As Representative, Dr. Oye also collaborates with non-profit organizations to bring resources to the most marginalized communities in the District. US Representative Dr. Oye is using his platform to increase the involvement of young people as well as encourage first generation Americans to get more politically involved.

In his spare time, Dr. Oye enjoys traveling, comedy and reading. His favorite reads include “Open” by Andre Agassi and “Maybe You Never Cry Again” by Bernie Mac. His best advice to being successful is to find a way to get better each and every day.

Owolewa is a member of both the Yoruba and Igbo tribes. He is a Muslim and a vegan.