Franca Uwoghiren

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A Nigerian actress and movie producer, Mrs. Franca Uwoghiren has declared that there was a need for more women to be elected and appointed into political offices in Nigeria as she believes they would present better leadership to Nigerians than what is presently obtainable.

The United Kingdom based actress who said she has put over four decades in acting also condemned the goings on in the Nigerian movie industry where people are made to compromise sexually before getting certain roles.

In a chat with journalists in Benin City on Monday, Uwoghiren also known as Franca Ame Brown lamented that the average women political participation in Nigeria remained a paltry seven percent.

She said: “I am not comfortable with the number of women we have in politics in Nigeria.

The national average of women political participation in Nigeria has remained about seven percent which is really very poor, it is not encouraging at all because I believe that women are active, they are dedicated and committed to offices and positions given to them. Looking from the point of view of our mothers for instance, they are always dedicated to responsibilities given them especially from the home and these they can translate to political offices.

“It would be a good thing that more women are involved in politics in Nigeria so that they will be able to change the perspective and the scenarios of what is going on in the country today. The world and Nigeria have produced women of substance that have proved their competence and capabilities; We cannot easily forget the likes of Mrs Margaret Ekpo, Mrs Fumilayo Ransome-Kuti and in our recent history, the likes of Professor Dora Akunyili with her exploits in NAFDAC which have remained unmatched.

The current Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who was at a time the coordinating Minister of Nigeria’s economy, the likes of Mrs Oby Ezekwesili and others.

“Coming to Edo state, we have had Hon (Mrs) Elizabeth Ighodaro in the state house of assembly and then Hon (Mrs) Elizabeth Ativie who rose to become Speaker and then Deputy Speaker she was made to step down because of political balancing among the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

“At the global stage we have great women like former British Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher, Theresa May, Angel Merkel of Germany, Hilary Clinton of the USA. We have very competent women in Nigeria that should break the barriers.

“One of the strongest countries in the world, Israel once had a female Prime Minister, Golda Meir. We can keep mentioning them so I don’t see why the ratio of women in politics in Nigeria has remained this low.”

On sexual harassment in the movie industry, she said “That is quite strange to me. When I entered into the industry over 42 years ago as a child till now, I have never experienced that, even as an adult, I still did not experience something like that. It is absurd and disappointing when things like that are coming up. I would also say that women going into acting should be mindful and never trade themselves for any role because it is not worth it.”