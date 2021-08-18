By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Nigerian Embassy to the Kingdom of Belgium has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with an international law firm A-Law on strengthening the economic ties between Nigeria and Belgium.

The MoU is aimed at leveraging and exchanging information and network in the areas of trade and investment, maritime and logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and other relevant sectors of interest in Nigeria.

A statement by Mrs Olamide Adediran, Counsellor, Embassy of Nigeria, Brussels, stated that the agreement would help to facilitate the development and operation of a framework for physical and virtual trainings, internships and exchange programs in Belgium to experienced and trainee judges and lawyers from Nigeria.

The statement read, “On Monday, 16th August, 2021, the agreement and successful execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between A-Law International Law Firm and the Embassy of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and European Union, was signed by the Head of the Nigerian Diplomatic Representation, His Excellency, Mr. Obinna Chiedu Onowu for the Embassy and A-Law’s Managing Partner, Patricia Leers, for the Law Firm.

“It serves as the primary basis for the relationship between the Embassy and the Law Firm, and contemplates inter-alia on leveraging and exchanging information and network in the areas of trade and investment, maritime and logistics, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and other relevant sectors of interest in Nigeria; as well as facilitating the development and operation of a framework for physical and virtual trainings, internships and exchange programs in Belgium to experienced and trainee judges and lawyers from Nigeria.

“The in-house multidisciplinary team of Belgian and foreign Lawyers as well as niche practice in the logistics and transportation area of law may bring across further opportunities for cross-border cooperation models.

“All parties are optimistic that the MOU would increasingly highlight the economic potentials of Africa’s largest market (Nigeria), drive foreign direct investment and accrue mutual benefits to all parties and countries involved.”

Vanguard News Nigeria