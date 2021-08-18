By Victoria Ojeme & Clare Ijeoma

Nigeria yesterday unveiled 699,760 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine donated by the UK government via the COVAX facility.

The Acting British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Atkinson, joined the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, and the World Health Organisation Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo for the unveiling, alongside other dignitaries.

The vaccine doses were unveiled at a cold storage unit near the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport.

The doses delivered to Nigeria are part of the three million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that the UK has donated to 11 countries across Africa to help the fight against COVID-19.

This includes the 119, 200 doses sent to Zambia and the 51,840 sent to Democratic Republic of the Congo, DRC on 13th August, the 119,040 doses sent to Malawi on 14th August, the 140,160 doses sent to Senegal on 15th August, the 299,680 doses sent to Egypt on 16th August, and the 299,520 doses that will be delivered to Uganda on 18th August.

These shipments of UK-donated doses is part of a broader pledge to share 100 million doses of vaccines with the rest of the world, of which 80 percent will be through COVAX.

The UK continues to play a global role in promoting an effective roll-out of the vaccine, including as one of the largest COVAX donors and through its engagement with the Nigerian-led response.

In Nigeria, the UK has restructured its health and human development programming to support the country’s response and continues to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak across all nine pillars of the government’s incident action plans, through the UK Health Security agency, formerly the Public Health England (PHE) and FCDO’s Lafiya health programme in selected states, as well as direct technical engagement at federal level.

Also speaking, Barbara Nel, Country President for the African Region, AstraZeneca, said: “I was delighted to see the arrival of a further 699,760 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca in Abuja. This donation from the UK will bolster Nigeria’s vaccination programme and is wonderful news for its people.

“Today’s arrival demonstrates the value of governments, industry and others working together to address our continent’s urgent needs to access vaccines. In this regard, AstraZeneca’s commitment to Africa is steadfast.”

AstraZeneca and its partners have released for supply one billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to more than 170 countries.

Vanguard News Nigeria