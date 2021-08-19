By Luminous Jannamike

The Managing Director of BTCBARs Group, Ebenezer Akarah, has said Nigeria needs to focus on mainstreaming digital literacy as a means of driving economic growth.

He spoke recently during an interview with journalists in Abuja.

“There is a low level of digital literacy in the country and it is affecting the market. There are a very few of us who are digitally inclined. Imagine me buying bitcoin as early as 2011. I wonder how many Nigerians did that. They would have become billionaires by now. So to keep up with digital trends and market opportunities, you must be digitally enlightened,” he said.

According to him, with Nigeria recording one of the largest youth populations in the world, the country was well-positioned to develop a strong digital economy.

Akarah said, “More Nigerian youths need to explore the internet and find a legitimate means of making money.

“It’s unfortunate that the common belief in Nigeria is that anyone who makes money on the internet is a fraudster. This is a misconception, because there are countless ways people can make honest money online.

“BTCBars Group is fully digitalized to cater to multiple sectors of the market both locally and Internationally. Digitizing your business will broaden your market by exposing you globally and you will not be easily affected by economic issues in one country.”

The 25-year-old serial entrepreneur said one of the strongest advantages of technology is that it shrinks time and space and reduces the world as a global village, thereby providing business with opportunities to connect to the rest of the world at the click of a button.

Reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s policy on Bitcoin trading, he said: “The CBN must have seen the potential of digital currency and has moved to launch Nigeria’s version on cryptocurrency.”

Nonetheless, he advised the government to create more opportunities for people to acquire digital literacy as well as enact policies that would support more people to emerge as internet billionaires.