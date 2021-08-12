The Nigeria High Commission in London has shutdown its operation for 10 days after two of its officials tested positive for Covid-19.

One of the officials, Vanguard learned returned positive after the test was administered on him when he went for a meeting at the Home office.

As a result, the Mission embarked on testing all officials after which another official tested positive.

While regretting any inconvenience the shutdown of operations might cause, the Mission in a statement said the move is to check the spread by ensuring that those who were in contact with the affected persons observe the mandatory isolation.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Fawehinmi didn’t die of COVID — Family

It reads, “This afternoon the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office.

“At the entrance, Covid test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to Covid-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.

“In response to the challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission, after which another official of the Mission tested positive.

“In line with Covid-19 regulation and the need to adhere to the rules and regulation of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials.

“While the High Commission regrets any inconvenience that this may have caused, we solicit the cooperation of the general public.”

Vanguard News Nigeria