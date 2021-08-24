A map of Nigeria

By Providence Adeyinka

Nigeria is targeting about $150 billion investment from the International Halal Expo, according to the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, ACCI.

President of ACCI, Dr. Al-Mujtaba Abubakar, said this at a virtual press conference to announce the expo scheduled to hold on September 14 to 16, 2021 at the Abuja Trade and Convention Centre.

Abubakar said that the investment would target Nigeria’s cosmetic, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors, adding that the expo would also serve as a launch pad to attract new businesses for Nigeria and Africa at large.

He said that globally the Halal business is worth over $4 trillion, adding that Nigeria is currently doing about $50 billion worth of trade in the Halal industry.

Abubakar stated: “We have been working on the expo for the past four months and we are giving it all it takes for the expo to succeed. The Halal business also covers all assets of commerce, banking, production where Nigerian companies can take advantage of to forge new businesses.”

Also, Executive Director, ATC, Mr. Jude Chime, said that the $50 billion trade by Nigerian companies are majorly in the beverage and food industry, while calling on Nigerian businesses to leverage on the opportunities the platform provides.

“We will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to expand the frontiers of trade in the Halal industry. We are targeting the tourism, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. Nigeria is going to benefit a lot from this expo investment wise,” he said.

Chime pointed out that a whole lot of foreign companies in the Middle East are seeking ways to enter the Nigerian market not just to bring in their products, but also expanding their manufacturing activities in the country.

He said the expo would also give Nigerian exporters the opportunity to break even into the Middle East markets through the Halal certification.