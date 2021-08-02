Nigerians, especially small business Owners from across several communities have shared their amazing experiences with the new Elite Solar Kiosk and how it has efficiently improved their lives and businesses. Several of them told our Correspondent that the kiosk have given them more opportunities to do business with security and ease, thereby having better returns on their Investments.

Basically, the modular design which includes corresponding equipment and Solar power, rated to provide all day power and over 10 hours backup after sunset, with facilities for varying SME business has supported the economic structures of so many families within the country. Few days ago, our Correspondent have been engaged in a survey with beneficiaries of Elite Solar Kiosks.

Speaking with one Mr. Jidenna, a Barber, who uses the Elite Solar Kiosk to deliver the barbing services, had described the Kiosks as one of a kind. He told us how he enjoys uninterrupted power from the solar Facilities in the kiosk. He told our Correspondent that it’s well-spaced, reliable, secured and most especially efficient. Another beneficiary who is a food seller (Mama Put) and goes by the name Madam Chidera, told our Correspondent that the kiosk has helped her to do business with ease and comfortability.

Another young entrepreneur who is known around Lekki for her Shawarma business and deliveries celebrated the Solar Kiosk innovation as it has enhanced her venture with regards to it’s comfort and varieties of functions. Impressive testimony from a Uniabuja undergraduate Queen Stella who runs Phone charging business and POS said Solar Kiosk is a timely economic mobile office that has helped her in her needs and academic fees, as she employed a lady to run it for her at ease

Other small business Owners also had a lot of positive things to say that were really commendable about the services they enjoyed with Elite Solar Kiosk and how it has improved their lives and businesses. However, Elite Solar Kiosk is fully-powered by renewable clean solar energy, which provides a smart, inclusive, and data-driven modular platform for standardizing and coordinating sustainable street and community-level retail activities for artisans, Nigerian youths, women-owned SMEs, and persons with disabilities.