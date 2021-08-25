.

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Head, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Omolaso Omosehi has disclosed that Nigeria accounts for 40% of Fistula cases around the World.

He spoke on Day 3 (Wednesday, 25th August 2021) of the ongoing 21st National Council on Women Affairs at Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Besides, Omosehi further disclosed that “ though UNFPA has a robust Fistula project in Nigeria, a lot still need to be done. “

Highlighting the repair cases undertaken by UNFPA to be 3000 per year in Nigeria, Omosehin remarked that the “main causes of Fistula are prolonged labour due to early marriage by underage girls, sexual violence, harmful traditional practice, unskilled birth attendance, among others.”

Continuing, he said that about 12, 560 repairs have been supported by UNFPA while a total of 5,000 cases have been successfully repaired and established economically.

Omosehin enumerated the challenges faced in reducing Fistula cases to include poor political will, lack of national database and weak health systems among others.

