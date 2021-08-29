A newborn baby boy was yesterday found dead at the dump site in front of a primary school in Okaka community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to residents of the area, the baby must have been abandoned by the mother in the night.

Residents of the area who went early in the morning to dump refuse at the site saw the little baby wrapped in an Ankara clothing.

A resident, who preferred anonymity, said that the first person that saw the child raised the alarm, which attracted a crowd from the neighborhood but no help could come as the innocent child was already dying from the cold and the rain of the previous night. She added that the child was confirmed dead later as he stopped crying.

Men of the Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority (BESA), who were monitoring the monthly sanitation exercise in Bayelsa, visited the scene of the incident and condemned such ungodly act.

Director of Waste Management, BESA, Mr Ebitto Alazigha, who led the monitoring team, enjoined residents to always monitor their neighbours on what they took to dump sites.

He said that the authority would put measures in place to check such menace in future.

Police spokesman in Bayelsa, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, saying the command had already contacted the sanitation authority to evacuate the corpse of the baby, while investigation was ongoing.

