



Stay-At-Home-Mom was recently accepted as a job description by the top professional social platform, LinkedIn. This is a new milestone for all housewives. Still, the big question is, does this development address the social plight of stay-at-home parents, especially when they enter the labour market seeking opportunities to support their families financially?

SAHM is an abbreviation for a Stay-At-Home-Mom. Commonly, a SAHM is a woman that focuses on household activities and her children while her husband goes to work and does the financial hustling. A more out of date term for Stay-At-Home-Mom is housewife, albeit a few women embrace this role as a full-time job.

SAHMs frequently assume numerous work functions, which means there is no single job description that characterises them. Stay-at-home moms handle a wide range of responsibilities to keep their children engaged, in good shape, hitting formative achievements while likewise going about as the housemaid, coordinator, social organiser, financial officer, and driver, among a bunch of different jobs.

While they are essential to the family, some still do not comprehend or esteem this job and may dispute a SAHM’s commitments to society overall. Others used to question why anybody would need to be an at-home parent until the Covid-!9 pandemics hit the world. All of these negative dynamics fuel the social injustice and misconceptions about SAHMs.

The Social Divergence

Before the pandemic, society frequently called out mothers for choosing to be full-time housewives because building a home now seems to be a contest of “who brings in more” other than a collaborative partnership for the general progress of the family. However, remote work has revolutionised the labour market, and stay-at-home moms now have opportunities littered on the internet.

For quite a long time, moms who have taken up the responsibility of attending to their families 24/7 have been speaking up, and it seems like Covid-19 got people to listen. But, times are fast-changing, and so are social practices and beliefs.

Recently LinkedIn, a Microsoft-owned company and professional social platform, introduced several new job titles, including “stay-at-home mom.” This new title allows full-time parents and other caregivers to provide more accurate descriptions of their time away from the paid workforce. In addition, LinkedIn has eliminated the necessity for any resume section detailing who you work(ed) for as a SAHM. So, for instance, a stay-at-home mother does not need to be linked to any particular organisation or employer.

A John Maxwell Certified Coach and founder AMUMANDMORE Tribe, Viv Obinna, educate that the change sought after across Africa concerning the social misrepresentations of stay-at-home moms goes beyond LinkedIn titles.

According to Viv Obinna, “it is a wonderful development to see that little by little, the corporate society is beginning to value the vital role of stay-at-home moms. Now SAHMs can contribute financially to the family with remote work and digital skills.”

She continued, saying that “nonetheless, it will take more than titles to address the overgrown stigma inflicted on stay-at-home moms. It is still not advisable that mothers seeking remote work opportunities to support their family and continue in their career aspirations use the stay-at-home-mom title in their job applications at the moment”.

Anyone that has ever managed a home with kids can comprehend that it is no small feat. But, all in all, this capability may be a positive input for a stay-at-home parent when the job description is genuinely accepted.

Viv Obinna added that “apparently, flagging that one remained at home to be with their children is probably going to inspire generalisations that parental figures are more dedicated to family than work”. Different researchers have proposed that women can be either warm or capable, not both. These scientists suggest that individuals who remain at home with children are probably warm, so consequently, are incapable.

With a community of over a thousand women from around the world, Viv Obinna, in her expertise as a stay-at-home-mom coach, recommends that the answer to the plight of SAHMs unfair treatment is to get businesses to understand that individuals can be both acceptable guardians and great workers. The difficulty of stay-at-home moms is yet to be satisfied but listing it as a professional job description is a step forward.