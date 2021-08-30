The Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island Lagos has transformed its Business Lounge in a bid to offer the quintessential luxury and convenience that is synonymous with the brand.

According to the General Manager of the Hotel, Mr Ahmed Raza, the business lounge offers a secluded working area with the requisite social distancing considerations and appropriate connectivity to augment the office experience as the world is moving more towards working from home or hotels.

Raza added that the hotel has a reputation of being an “urban resort” signifying a delicate fusion of business and leisure where after a long business day one can relax at the hanging mini balconies and experience the exasperating views of the Lagos lagoon, with the highlight being able to spot the sunset over the horizon of the Atlantic waters.

“The lounge is exclusively accessible to guests who are resident on the business floors, a premium accommodation floor catering for the needs of the senior company executives and other discerning travellers who want to enjoy enhanced serenity.

“The culinary experience at the lounge has been revamped to compliment the facelift, with opening from 07h00 to 20h00, the lounge offers a combination of fresh, modern, and scrumptious treats. The internationally renowned Executive Chef Jade parades his gourmet skills through an intriguing display of crisp healthy cereals, thick Greek yoghurt, fresh sweet vegetables, and earthy nuts. The lounge also offers a wide selection of hot beverages as well as cold refreshments”. He added

Asked about the impact the business lounge on guests’ satisfaction, Raza said he has interacted with several guests in the lounge and the feedback has been humbling, and the changes are greatly appreciated by their patrons who spend long days at work to see that desired positive disruption just to unwind and reboot for the following day.

” Most of our clients on the business lounge have the hotel as their second home and they value the opportunity of getting out of their rooms to network with other fellow business executives.”

The lounge project which is located on the hotel’s exclusive executive floor was undertaken by AJ5 Architects a leading South African building consulting firm who do several high-end projects within the African continent.

Vanguard News Nigeria